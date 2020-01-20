JEE Mains 2020 Exam: Registration starts on February 7; here's all you need to know

JEE Mains 2020: The registrations for the JEE Mains 2020 April exam will commence from February 7. The candidates can register on the official JEE Mains website. The candidates who did not appear for the January exam or those who intend to better their score should considering appearing for this exam.

The cut off marks for JEE Advanced 2020 exam are expected to be around 90 percentile. As per experts in the profession, even students who have scored approx 95 percentile should also appear for the April exam.

This is important for the students as the ranks will be declared on the basis of the candidates' performance in both the exams. This will also ensure that the students can choose the NIT seats. The NIT seats will be allotted on the basis of the rank earned in the JEE Mains 2020 exam.

The cut off percentile for admission into top NITs was recorded at approx 98 percentile NTA score in JEE Mains 2020. While calculating the JEE Mains 2020 Rank, the better of the two scores will be considered.

In case there is a tie in the ranks issued, the higher weightage will be given to the NTA score in maths. If the scores in Maths also result in a tie, the NTA scores in physics will be compared and the ages of the candidates will be considered. The older candidate will be allotted the higher rank.

