Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Check out cheapest plans after rate hikes

he three major telecom players in the country - Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea - have hiked the price band of their prepaid plans during this month. The raised prices of the plans offered by Vodafone Idea have been in effect since November 25, while for Bharti Airtel, the hiked rates have been effective since November 26. On November 28, Reliance Jio joined its competitors and hiked the prices of its pre-paid plans. The new rates will come into effect from December 1.

With Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea all raising the rates of their pre-paid plans, customers have been left with no other option but to pay more. Here are all the cheapest pre-paid offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea so that customers can choose from among them.

Reliance Jio: Revised prepaid plans

Jio's cheapest prepaid plan used to cost customers Rs 75, this has now been hiked to Rs 91. As part of this plan, customers get 3 GB of high-speed data for 28 days, unlimited voice calling, and 50 SMS.

The unlimited plan starting at Rs 129 will now cost Rs 155. Customers will get 2GB of high-speed data for 28 days with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS.

Airtel: Revised prepaid plans

Airtel's base plan which used to cost Rs 79 has been hiked to Rs 99. As part of this plan will get Rs 99 worth of talk time, 200 MB high-speed data and 1 paisa per second voice tariff.

The cheapest unlimited plan offered by Airtel has been hiked from Rs 149 to Rs 179. Customers will get 2GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea: Revised prepaid plans

The basic offer by Vodafone Idea of Rs 79 plan with 28 days validity now starts at Rs 99. It will come with Rs 99 worth of talk time. Voice calls will be charged at 1 paisa per second.

The Rs 149 plan with 2GB data valid for 28 days has been hiked to Rs 179. Customers also get 300 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.

