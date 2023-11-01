Jio World Plaza launch: Oberoi Realty MD Vikas Oberoi, wife Gayatri Joshi make first public appearance post accident

In a remarkable return to the public eye, 'Swades' actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, emerged unscathed from a harrowing accident in Italy last month. On Tuesday, they made their first public appearance since the incident at the glittering launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

The star-studded event, celebrating the grand unveiling of Jio World Plaza, drew several luminaries from Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and numerous others.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow gown adorned with feathered sleeves, Gayatri Joshi exuded grace and resilience at the event, while Vikas Oberoi opted for a distinguished blue suit. The couple arrived together, sharing smiles and graciously posing for the attending paparazzi.

The accident that momentarily shook their lives occurred in Sardinia, Italy when a Ferrari and Lamborghini collided. Remarkably, Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi emerged unscathed from their Lamborghini, while two occupants of the Ferrari tragically lost their lives.

A statement released by the Oberoi Group regarding their safety affirmed, "Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs. Gayatri Oberoi were in a multiple car accident in Sardinia, Italy early this week. They are safe and have returned to Mumbai today."

Italian media reports have confirmed that Vikas Oberoi was not charged with any prima facie case relating to the accident.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal last month, Gayatri Joshi provided reassurance about their well-being following the car crash, stating, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine."

The couple's triumphant return to the public sphere at the Jio World Plaza launch event reflects their resilience and strength following the recent incident.

