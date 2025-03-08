'Jobs are for the poor...': Stockifi founder lists 20 reasons that make Gujaratis business powerhouses

Stockifi founder Abhijit Chokshi laid out a striking analysis of Gujarati dominance in business and finance. In a viral post on X, Chokshi listed figures that highlight their economic influence. "108 out of India’s 191 billionaires are Gujarati", he noted, questioning what sets them apart in wealth creation.

Chokshi points out that a Gujarati living in America earns three times more than the average American. Despite making up just 5% of India’s population, Gujarat contributes over 8% to the GDP and 18% of the country’s industrial output. Even more remarkably, Gujarat, with only 6% of India’s land area, accounts for 25% of the nation’s total exports.

So, what makes Gujaratis so successful in business? According to Chokshi, it’s a mix of generational wisdom, an entrepreneurial mindset, and an unmatched ability to adapt and dominate new markets. He lays out 20 reasons why Gujaratis don’t just participate in economies—they shape them.

Chokshi attributes the success to a generational preference for business over jobs. “Naukri toh gareebon ka dhanda che” (Jobs are for the poor) is a common belief in Gujarati households. Children grow up watching their families manage cash flow, negotiate deals, and assess risks, making business a way of life rather than a skill to be learned.

Risk-taking is another defining trait. From diamond trading to stock markets, Gujaratis embrace uncertainty and seize opportunities. This mindset is reinforced by early financial education—many children assist in family businesses from a young age, learning real-world economics that no MBA can teach.

Networking and community support are key. Gujaratis actively help each other through loans, mentorship, and market access, creating a powerful ecosystem. Their frugal lifestyle also plays a role—profits are reinvested rather than spent lavishly, leading to long-term wealth accumulation.

Chokshi also highlights how Gujaratis dominate various industries. “Surat alone processes 90% of the world’s diamonds,” he pointed out, noting how Gujarati entrepreneurs outpaced competitors in Belgium and Israel. Similarly, over 60% of India’s stock market traders are Gujarati or Marwari, shaping financial markets for over a century.

Even in the United States, Gujaratis have built empires. “Over 60% of all motels in the US are owned by Gujarati families, primarily from the Patel community,” Chokshi revealed. What began as small investments in the 1950s has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

From dominating the diamond industry to leading India’s exports, Gujaratis continue to shape global markets. As Chokshi puts it, “They don’t just earn money—they create wealth, build legacies, and dominate industries.”