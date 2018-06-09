Kaala box office collections: Rajinikanth-starrer off to a good start in India and abroad

Kaala, the latest box office entrant featuring superstar Rajinikanth, reported a good start at the box office with an earning of Rs 6.7 crore in India and $1 million in the United States. The film started fifth on Australian box office and has already grossed over A$206,000, earning A$105,672 on Thursday and A$100,672 on Friday.The movie also raked in Rs 10 crore at Karnataka box office depite the 10 ban it face over the Cauvery Water

Despite the strong show, Kaala could become only the second-highest opener for Rajinikanth, with Kabali remaining the best opener for the legend in South India movie industry. Before its release, Kaala was expected to become the best opener for Rajinikanth.

"As you read this, #Kaala crosses $ 1 million mark in USA... Total till Sat [9 June 2018] 10.36 am IST: $ 1,011,633 [Rs 6.83 cr]... Updated numbers later... @Rentrak," said market analyst Tarun Adarsh.

"Rajinikanth mania grips AUSTRALIA... #Kaala takes a FANTASTIC START... As a matter of fact, it's one of the BEST STARTS by an Indian film in Australia... Debuts at No 5 at Australia BO... Thu A$ 105,672 Fri A$ 100,662 Total: A$ 206,334 [Rs 1.06 cr]," Adarsh said.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Kaala features Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, and Easwari Rao, Dhanush in leading roles. Kaala' tells the story of godfather/gangster Karikaalan (Rajinikanth) who helps the poor Tamilian families living in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. However when a gangster-turned-politician Hari Dada (Nana Patekar) launches a campaign to demolish Dharavi, Kaala and his followers fight back to protect their homes.