Kargil Diwas: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute to Indian soldiers

While commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Kargil War victory Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and praised their courage. He mentioned that their bravery motivates Indians every single day.

PM Modi said that the world witnessed the valour and strength of Indian forces in the war, and he salutes not only the brave hearts who fought the war but also their mothers who gave birth to them. He also urged the nation's youth to share stories of Kargil heroes with each other through social media and make this day as memorable as possible.

We remember their sacrifices.



We remember their valour.



Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.



Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’ pic.twitter.com/jC42es8OLz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted about Indian forces' bravery and sacrifices which led to India's victory on obstructed mountains.

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इस युद्ध के सभी वीर सेनानियों का स्मरण करता हूँ। आपके अदम्य साहस, वीरता और बलिदान से ही कारगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों पर तिरंगा पुनः गर्व से लहराया। देश की अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के आपके समर्पण को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र नमन करता है।



कारगिल विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/HTAtHcA80U — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2021

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari also tweeted presenting his salutations for Indian soldiers' gallantry in the war.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh shared a video with a heartfelt message assuring the families of Kargil martyrs that India will never forget the sacrifices their sons made in the war.

कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं भारतीय सेना के अदम्य शौर्य, पराक्रम और बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/vAzQJ7dLEV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2021

Minister of Textile, Piyush Goyal paid homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war in a tweet stating that the future generation will always draw inspiration from their lives.

भारत माँ की रक्षा करते हुए बलिदान हुए सैनिकों को #VijayDivas के अवसर पर मैं अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।



उनके पराक्रम, शौर्य, और वीरता पर पूरे देश को गर्व है। आने वाली पीढ़ी उनके जीवन को एक आदर्श मान कर सदैव प्रेरित होती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/XhTZwgQ4iE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 26, 2021

Prakash Javedkar paid a tribute to former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his tweet and went on to mention how under his leadership Indian soldiers performed fearlessly in the war. He also saluted all three Indian forces for the valour they showed during the war.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid her respect and said how Indian armed forces always rise against every challenge.

On #KargilVijayDiwas2021 I pay respects to the valour and sacrifice made by the armed forces in Kargil.



Our armed forces have always risen to every challenge and held high our sovereign rights. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 26, 2021

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay tribute to the soldiers. He wrote that the country will always remember the sacrifices they and their family made.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26th of July every year to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war. On this day the nation pays tribute to the soldiers who fought to ensure India's triumph.

