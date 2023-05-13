Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru on vote counting day

In order to avoid any untoward incident on the counting day of the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023, the Bengaluru police announced Section 144 across the entire district on Saturday (May 13).

The clampdown will be in place from 6 am on Saturday (May 13) to 12 am on Sunday (May 14). Along with this, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol in the Bengaluru police commissionerate region.

In a statement, the police said that five counting centres in Bengaluru would be surrounded by strict security measures. Votes from 32 Assembly seats will be counted in these five locations.

Furthermore, the Bengaluru city police has also issued traffic advisory for the city.



Karnataka Election Results 2023:

Counting of votes polled in the high stakes Karnataka Assembly election, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress was taken up across the state on Saturday, with a clear picture on the outcome likely to emerge by mid-day.

The counting began at 8 am in 36 centres across the state amid elaborate security arrangements in place, especially in and around the counting centres to avoid any untoward incidents, official sources told PTI.

The State registered a record turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10 for the 224-member Assembly.

In order to form the government, a party or a coalition needs 113 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Exit polls have predicted an edge for the Congress in a close contest with the BJP. In such a scenario, the JD(S) could play kingmaker.

Nearly an hour after the counting of votes began, the Congress stayed head and shoulders ahead of its rival parties. The Congress was leading in 106 seats, widening its lead over the BJP, which was ahead in 83 seats. The JD(S) was leading in 21 seats.

