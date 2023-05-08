Karnataka SSLC result 2023 to be declared today; here's how to check class 10th results

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th final exam results today (May 8). The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be announced by the education minister V Sivankutty today via a press conference at around 10 am.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka's 10th result link will be activated from 11 am. Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Step by step guidance on how to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka SSLC - karresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

3. It will redirect you to the login page where you will be required to enter your credentials

4. Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

5. Download Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Karnataka SSLC 10th exams were held from March 31 to April 15 this year. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination.

In 2022, the number of students registered for the Class 10 examination was over 8.73 lakh, with more than 20,000 students absent. The pass percentage for girls was 92.44 per cent, whereas for boys, it was 86.34 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 85.63 per cent.