KBC Season 12 winner Mohita Sharma gets 2 maggi sachets in single packet; netizens have a field day

Season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), is garnering hype for something fun after a long time. Mohita Sharma Garg, an IPS officer, became the second contestant to bag the prize of Rs 1 crore in the latest KBC season.

While she was over the moon after winning Rs 1 crore, her day was made when she received two masala sachets in a single maggi packet.

The IPS officer tweeted, "Just after winning KBC 12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today."

Sharma, however, decided to quit at the final question worth Rs 7 crore and decided to head home with the cash prize she won. Before Garg, Nazia Nasim was the first contestant in this season to bag the coveted Rs 1 crore prize.

