Kerala lottery result 02.04.2021: 'Nirmal NR 154' winners list timings today; where and when to check online

Kerala lottery result: Kerala government will declare the 'Nirmal NR 154' lottery results on Friday, April 2, at 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that are legally allowed to hold lotteries. The 'Nirmal Weekly Lottery' is a weekly lottery in the state that gets updated every Friday.

The results will be declared soon today. Even though gambling is illegal in India, it varies from state to state. Several states in the country can formulate their own separate laws regarding gambling activities. Lotteries and horse racing are legal in India; however, betting is curbed except for specific categories that are prohibited.

Kerala 'Nirmal NR 154' lottery results today: What do winners get in Kerala lottery

There are several prizes in the Kerala lottery. The winning amount is very lucrative. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to win Rs 65 lakh, while the second prize winner takes home Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner wins Rs 1 lakh, whereas the fourth and fifth prize winners get to take home Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also announces sixth and seventh prize winners, where the one of the sixth number wins a sum of Rs 500 and the seventh prize winner takes home Rs 100.

Kerala 'Nirmal NR 154' lottery results today: Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The winners are advised to check and confirm the winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. They need to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the result announcement. The Kerala lottery winners need to keep the winning tickets intact, without any damage. The damaged tickets will not be accepted, and the winner shall not be handed over the prize money. Furthermore, the lottery should not be torn from any side. The Kerala lottery winner is also required to carry a proper identity card along with his/her passport-sized photos.

Lets' also take a look at other Kerala lotteries over the week: -

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner wins Rs 70 lakh.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-). The results are released at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets to take home Rs 65 lakh.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner wins Rs 70 lakh.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner takes home Rs 60 lakh.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-). The results are taken out at 3 pm. The first prize comprises = Rs 70 lakh.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-). The results are released at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets Rs 60 lakh.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home Rs 10 lakh.

