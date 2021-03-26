Kerala lottery result 26.03.2021: 'Nirmal NR-217' lottery winners announcement time; where and when to check

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the 'Nirmal NR-217' lottery on March 26, i.e., Friday. Those who have purchased the tickets for this lottery can log onto keralalotteryresult.net at 03:00 pm. The Nirmal NR-217 weekly draw is conducted by the Government of Kerala at the Gorky Bhawan.

Here's how much the prize winners get to take home

First prize- Rs 70 lakh

Second prize- Rs 10 lakh

Third prize- Rs 1 lakh

Consolation prize- Rs 8,000

Fourth prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth prize- Rs 500

Seventh prize- Rs 100

All those interested in playing the Nirmal weekly lottery can buy tickets for Rs 40. Prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners must surrender their tickets within 30 days.

How to Nirmal NR-217 result on March 26

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Official Kerala Lottery Result Today 26.03.2021'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the lottery results in PDF format

Kerala is the first Indian state to establish a lottery department in 1967. This department conducted its first lottery in November 1967 wherein the ticket was priced at Re 1. The first prize of this lottery was Rs 50,000 and its draw took place on Republic Day, 1968.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakti (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal Plus (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, Kerala runs seasonal lotteries like Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

