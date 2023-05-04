'The Kerala Story' controversy: AR Rahman shares video of Hindu wedding inside mosque, says love of humanity 'unconditional'

Amid the brewing controversy around the movie The Kerala Story, the legendary musician AR Rahman shared a video on his Twitter account showing a Hindu wedding inside a mosque in Kerala.

The Kerala Story, which is directed by filmmaker Sudipto Sen, has been at the forefront of a raging controversy ever since the trailer was released. Kerala’s ruling Left Front government, along with the Opposition party, the Congress, has criticised the movie, in particular about its claims regarding "approximately 32,000 women" who have purportedly gone missing from the state, having been converted to Islam and later on sent to join the terror group, the Islamic State. However, the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has claimed that the movie is based on a true story and has even gone on to claim that every scene in the movie is true. The CPI (M) and the Congress have rubbished these claims and have said they are exaggerated.

In the midst of this raging controversy, Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman reshared a video on his Twitter account, which is an old video of a Hindu wedding that took place inside a mosque in Kerala in 2020. The original post had captioned the video, “Here is another #KeralaStory.”

Bravo 🙌🏽 love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023

This post was about the wedding ceremony of Anju and Sharath, which was conducted according to the Hindu rituals and solemnised by a Hindu priest inside a mosque.

The Academy Award-winning music composer wrote, “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing,” while resharing the video.

Shashi Tharoor, one of the senior Congress leaders, had also recently slammed the makers of The Kerala Story and said that movie's content is a gross exaggeration" and "distortion" of the state's actual reality.

However, the Supreme Court refused to entertain any petition against the film on Wednesday. Even the petition, including the one which asks for a limited relief, that a disclaimer should be made in the film’s title stating that it is a work of fiction, was rejected.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is all set to release on Friday, May 5.

