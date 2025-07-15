'Khaane ke liye hi toh kama raha hoon aur...': Employee's response to manager denying lunch break goes viral

A social media post about an Indian manager denying his employee a lunch break has gone viral on social media. The employee's response to his manager has got a much-deserved hattip from fellow social media users.

A Reddit post titled "Stopped from having lunch break" stated that the incident happened with the original poster's friend. The post stated that the user's friend works at a medium-sized company.

"My friend works in one of the middle size company and today he was going for his lunch break, somehow his manager ordered him to finish his work first, then go for lunch break, he was really hungry and out of hunger, when his manager denied him for lunch break, he got angry and said 'khaana k liye hi to kama raha hu, aur yahan aap mujhe khaana khaane se hi rok rahe ho' (T- I am earning so that I can have food, and here you're stopping me from having food) and just straight went for his lunch," the Redditor wrote.

The user also mentioned how his friend's manager reacted after the response, following which his friend called him and asked whether he did anything wrong or not. "Although this is very common trick used by managers because they can't handle their little ego, they should really understand where they're crossing the line," the user said towards the end of their post.

Reacting to the post, Reddit users said that his friend was absolutely right in his response to the manager.

"I know he might believe he was wrong but he is actually gonna save lot of people with his simple act. Now onwards that manager would think thrice before saying same thing to any person," a user commented.

"Your friend said nothing wrong (sic)," a second user wrote.

"Your friend is a brave man. Few years ago, I was in a similar situation. I still regret not being able to stand up for myself and letting my manager treat me like shit!" another Redditor said.

"Ask him to change his job as soon as a year completes. It's impossible to survive under such manager," a fourth user advised.