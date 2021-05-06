'Khana Khazana' fame Sanjeev Kapoor to provide free meals to 500 doctors at Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be providing free meals to over 500 doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients at the state-run civil hospital here.

Kapoor has received financial support from some persons for starting the meal service for doctors, an official release said on Wednesday.

He has appointed 12 chefs who would prepare three meals a day for over 500 doctors.

These doctors are serving at the 1,200-bed COVID facility at the civil hospital located in Asarva area. The hospital is considered to be the biggest civil hospital in Asia.

The quality food provided by his team would inject new energy into the doctors and help them serve coronavirus patients with zeal, Kapoor was quoted as saying in the release.