Kia Carens unveiled globally, India launch expected in Q1 2022; check out its features here

South Korean auto manufacturer Kia Motors today has unveiled its upcoming seven-seater utility vehicle (UV) called 'Carens'. Dubbed as a 'recreational vehicle' by the company, this is Kia's fourth vehicle in its India lineup after Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation, said, “With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles.”

A seven-seater Carens is likely to go up against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Ertiga, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra XUV700. Interestingly, Kia Carens will have the longest wheelbase in the segment. It will be available in six-seater and seven-seater variants.

“Kia is especially honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape. We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life,” Song added.

The company has already started accepting bookings for Kia Carens in India and the launch is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Prices for the upcoming car will be announced at the time of its launch in the country.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It's safe, feature-rich, has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle. The Carens, in all aspects, is another true customer-centric offering from Kia.”

Design

Kia Carens, which is based on the company's new design philosophy "Opposites United" - same as in Seltos, will be manufactured in India. However, unlike the Seltos, the Kia Carens will come with a sleek grille design and LED headlamps with LED DRLs.

The MPV's rear section features T-shaped wraparound LED clusters on both sides and are connected to each other via a thin LED stripe. The MPV also features a chiselled front bumper, chrome inserts, faux skid plate and flared wheel arches.

Features

As far as bells and whistles are concerned, Kia Carens will be heavily loaded with all the features in the company's other offerings. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and connected car tech.

Kia Carens also gets an option for a panoramic sunroof, a multifunction steering wheel, a 360-degree camera and more. Safety of occupants will be taken care of by standard six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors.

Engine options

The new Kia Carens will get its juices either through a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine or a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. A six-speed manual transmission will come as standard on both variants. One can also opt for a 6-speed torque converter with the diesel powertrain and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox with turbo petrol mill.

Variants offered

Kia Motors' new MPV Carens will be offered in as many as six trims - L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+. These trims would be further divided into multiple variants like the L trim will be divided into HTP and HTM variants and LX trim could offer a single Premium variant.

Similarly, EX and EX+ trims have been subdivided into Prestige and Prestige+ trims respectively. TX and TX+ trims will be offered in Luxury and Luxury+ variants.