'Kids are capable of a lot more...': Shark Tank India judge's inspirational parenting post after a 30-km run

SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and chief executive officer Vineeta Singh often shares her views on diverse issues ranging from startups, career and women equality.

As a mother, she wears many hats and now she has revealed how children watch and imbibe their parents’ actions and qualities. The Shark Tank India judge meant that children are capable of achieving great things. In a LinkedIn post, she talked about how she ran for 30 kms after waking up at 4 am on Sunday.

"What kind of a crazy person wakes up at 4am on a Sunday to run 30 kms?The kind that wants her kids to always remember that they’re capable of a lot more than they think they are ❤️ They learn more from what their parents do than what they say!"

To which, a LinkedIn user commented, “The reason I am absolutely strict about my wellness routine is absolutely same. Whatever I do, my children are always watching me" - this thought is there at the back of my mind every moment.”

"That is so amazingly inspiring.. Requires a lot of focus, commitment and sheer will.. congrats Vineeta Singh I have myself gotten into a habit of waking up early at 5:45.. run 1-2 kms a day.. trying to keep it consistent.. helps to achieve a lot during the day.. this post pushes me more :)))," another user commented.

However, a user had a different views to that of other respondents, he wrote, "How will a 3 am schedule inspire a child of that age when he has a school to attend at 6 am in the morning and then the slog ahead.The relevence of fitness is fine but the correlation to parenthood is misplaced.There is much more to parent hood than just 3 am.

Its about companion ship and a long haul one."

Meanwhile, Vineeta Singh has joined as judge of the new Shark Tank season along with Aman, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal. This season, Ashneer Grover won't be appearing as a shark.

She had founded FabBag in 2012 and is currently CEO of a soonicorn SUGAR Cosmetics, a start-up with a valuation of at least $500 million.