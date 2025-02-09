'Kitne bewakoof log hain...': Elvish Yadav says 'Covid-19' remark on Bigg Boss finalist Chum Darang misinterpreted

Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss OTT champion Elvish Yadav is once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. This time, he faces severe backlash for making derogatory remarks about actress and Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang during a podcast conversation. A snippet of the discussion has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The controversial clip features Yadav conversing with fellow Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal. While discussing Chum Darang, Yadav made an insensitive comment, saying, “Karan Veer must have been affected by COVID because who in their right mind would be interested in Chum? No one could possibly have such terrible taste! Even her name itself is indecent… Chum, and she has acted in Gangubai Kathiawadi—what a combination!”

The remarks were met with immediate criticism online. Netizens called his words crude and disrespectful, with many expressing their disappointment in his behavior. One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “Third-rate conversation by a bitter individual. Absolutely shameful,” while another wrote, “Vile people make vile statements.”

Facing the backlash, Elvish addressed the controversy in his vlog. Acknowledging the outrage, he admitted to deleting the contentious segment from his podcast. “Maine Chum ke upar kuch bol rakhha tha. Maine kaha, Main bola ya nahi, hatao, mujhe negativity chahiye hi nahi. Agar kisiko kharab lag raha hain mere bolne se, toh bhai, wo part meine remove kar diya,” he explained. (I had said something about Chum. Then I thought, whether I said it or not, just remove it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad about what I said, I have removed that part.)

He further addressed accusations of racism stemming from his comment, clarifying that his intention was to mock Karan Veer Mehra’s taste in women, not to make any racial insinuations. “Second thing, kitne bewakoof log hain jinko ye samajh mein nahi aa raha. Wo log bol raha hain Elvish ne Covid bol diya, so Elvish is relating Chinese with Chum… Karan might have Covid since he’s lost his sense of taste and smell—that’s why he likes Chum,” he said. Elvish added that he does not endorse or support racist remarks in any way.

Despite his clarification, the criticism continues to mount. Critics argue that making fun of someone’s name, especially on a public platform, reflects poorly on his character. Meanwhile, supporters claim his words were taken out of context.