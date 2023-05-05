KL Rahul to undergo thigh surgery, rules himself out of WTC final

Indian batsman KL Rahul on Friday confirmed that he won’t be taking part in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as he will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team.



Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to the injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League game against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.



The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7.



In his latest Instagram post, Rahul wrote, “After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery.”



“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants



“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam,” he added.



Rahul also thanked his teammates, supporters, and the BCCI for their support during difficult times.



“I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, who gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time," he ended the post.



Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul shattered Virat Kohli's long-standing record in Saturday's IPL 2023 match between Lucknow and Gujarat at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.



Rahul on April 22 achieved the feat of becoming the fastest Indian batsman to score 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

Also Read: 'There can be no justification for terrorism': Jaishankar's indirect jibe at Pakistan at SCO meet

Watch: MG Comet EV price, variants revealed! Check all details