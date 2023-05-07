Kohli vs Ganguly = boAT vs JBL: Aman Gupta's empathetic comparison gives hat tip to all!

It was an internet-breaking moment when two cricketing legends - Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli shook hands after the match between DC and RCB on Saturday night -- putting to rest all speculations around their personal equations.

While it was a moment to rejoice for every cricket fan, boAT co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta took the moment to draw a comparison between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli with his current and former companies boAt and JBL.

"That's a sight you can't unsee! Some see this that Ganguly is patting Kohli and Kohli reciprocating the respect for Ganguly. Looking closely, some see iconic brands JBL and boAt," he said in a LinkedIn post, sharing a picture of the two cricketers who donned the brands JBL and boAt.

From Gupta's perspective, the picture was about his old employer (JBL) telling him that "boAt is doing decently well."

"The experienced, the formidable campaigner, respected everywhere, represents JBL, and the aggressive, young insurgent, the leader of the day, represents boAt," Gupta stated in his post.

Competition is always good for the consumers, the co-founder of the consumer electronics company mentioned. He added, "Competitors can respect each other and bring the best out of each other. Creating better products for everyone, every day."

Gupta's perspective has been lauded by social media users who believe that "healthy competition" and "mutual respect" are key in today's environment.

It's great to see competitors respecting each other and striving to bring out the best in each other. This healthy competition benefits not only the companies but also the consumers, who get access to better products and services...," a user said.

Another added, "Healthy competition and mutual respect between brands not only benefits consumers, but also drives innovation and encourages businesses to improve their products and services."

"What a great observation! It's amazing how small moments like this can speak volumes about the relationships between brands and individuals. It's clear that JBL and boAt both have strong leadership and a commitment to excellence that drives their success," stated another user.

boAT is in a partnership with three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, one of which is Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as their official audio and wearable partner. JBL, meanwhile, is the new audio and brand sponsor of Delhi Capitals (DC).

