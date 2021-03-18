Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery Result Today 18 March: Where and when to check result online

Kolkata Fatafat lottery result: West Bengal is one of the thirteen states where lottery is legal. The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is a popular lottery that is played only inside Kolkata. This game can only be played offline.

This guess-based lottery game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority and one can play it 8 times in a single day from Monday to Saturday. It is played 4 times on Sunday. If one manages to guess the correct numbers, they can win huge cash prizes. You can visit the official Kolkata FF Lottery website-- kolkataff.com in order to access their results.

The lucky numbers for the first round and the second round have already been declared on the website. The numbers for the first and second rounds are 157 and 356 respectively.

First-timers can visit the Kolkata FF official YouTube channel to find all tricks and tips to be able to play this lottery.

Here's when to check Kolkata FF lottery results

1st Baazi - 10:00 AM

2nd Baazi - 11:30 AM

3rd Baazi - 1:00 PM

4th Baazi - 2:30 PM

5th Baazi - 4:00 PM

6th Baazi - 5:30 PM

7th Baazi - 7:00 PM

8th Baazi - 8:30 PM

