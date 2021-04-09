Kolkata FF Fatafat result 09.04.2021: Bazi timing, when and where to check Kolkata Fatafat results online

Kolkata Fatafat result: Kolkata FF Fatafat will be announcing its lottery results of 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Bazi on the official website on Friday, April 9. Participants can log onto the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-- kolkataff.com to check their results.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi time April 9:

5th Bazi time: 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time: 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time: 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time: 08:33 pm

The results of first, second, third and fourth Bazi have already been declared. Participants should keep an eye on the official site for the results of other rounds.

Usual schedule of the aforementioned Bazi is:

1st Bazi time: 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time: 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time: 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time: 02:33 pm

The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is played eight times a day from Monday to Saturday. It is played 4 times on Sunday. The Kolkata FF is one of the most popular lottery games in the region. It can be played by people who are physically inside Kolkata as this game is played only inside the city boundaries.

How to play Kolkata FF

There are multiple types of 'Bazis' that participants have to guess in order to win the game. Those interested can watch YouTube tutorials on how to play Kolkata FF.

