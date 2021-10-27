Kolkata FF Fatafat Result October 27: Where to check result today, timings and other details

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular offline lottery game played inside the boundaries of the city. It is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities and played 7 times a week – 8 times from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. This is a form of the ‘Satta Matka’ as participants put their money and/or belongings at stake. Participants can see the results of this lottery on the official Kolkata FF website – kolkataff.com. Winning number for the first round is 257. Numbers for the other rounds shall be uploaded soon.

This game is not as easy as it seems. Participants need to guess the passing record number in ‘bazis’ or numerous chances. This one is based on guessing of numbers and the winning amount differs from player to player. Those participating in the Kolkata FF for the first time can also visit its official YouTube channel for tutorials and hacks on the same.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st Bazi 10:03 am

2nd Bazi 11:33 am

3rd Bazi 01:03 pm

4th Bazi 02:33 pm

5th Bazi 04:03 pm

6th Bazi 05:33 pm

7th Bazi 07:03 pm

8th Bazi 08:33 pm

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat Result October 12; check out lottery timings, other details

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat Result October 19: Where to check result today timings, other details