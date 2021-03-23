Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 23.3.2021: Bazi Timings, where to check Kolkata Fatafat results online live

Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is a popular offline lottery played only inside Kolkata city. Though Satta Matka is illegal, it is a very famous lottery game. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF authority and you can play it 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday. It is played 4 times on Sunday.

This game is not as easy as it seems as the participants need to calculate the passing record number. If you manage to guess the correct numbers, you can win massive cash prizes. The results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery have been released on the official website. The lucky numbers for the first and second round are 250 and 890 whereas in the third and fourth round, the lucky numbers were 227 and 158 respectively.

Here's when to check Kolkata FF Lottery results

1st Bazi 10:03 AM

2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM

6th Bazi 05:33 PM

7th Bazi 07:03 PM

8th Bazi 08:33 PM

