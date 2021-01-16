Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya's father passes away; Kohli, Tendulkar offer condolences

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. Himanshu suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be survived. Hardik, who had returned after a limited-overs series against Australia, was at home at the time of his father's demise.

His elder brother and skipper Krunal Pandya has left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI, "Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy; Baroda Cricket Association mourns the loss of Hardik and Krunal."

Team India captain Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar offered their condolences to the two brothers on their irreparable loss.

Virat Kohli tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two."



Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021 Really sad to hear of the passing away of your father @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24. My deepest condolences to you and your family on this untimely loss. Take care and be strong Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 16, 2021 Losing a parent is one of the most difficult moments in one's life. A father, guide, full of joy, Himanshu Pandya was a wonderful human being. Hardik and Krunal, my heart felt condolences in this moment of grief. Strength to your family in this difficult moment.

RIP uncle K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 16, 2021 Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7.

Condolences to your family and friends.

May God give you strength in these difficult times. Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2021 Hardik and Krunal have often talked about their parents' role in supporting their careers as cricketers. Hardik had said earlier that his father, Himanshu was running a small car finance business in Surat, which the latter closed and moved to Baroda do that his sons could get access to better training facilities. In keeping with the Pandya brothers' recognition for their parents' contributions in their respective careers, Mumbai Indians shared a quote by the late Himanshu Pandya on their official Twitter account. "Our intentions of letting Hardik and Krunal play cricket from a very young age was questioned and criticized by many. But we were not willing to change out plans, and it's great to see what they have achieved now." Our intentions of letting Hardik and Krunal play cricket from a very young age was questioned and criticised by many. But we were not willing to change our plans, and its great to see what they have achieved now



- Himanshu Pandya. RIP pic.twitter.com/iN6Vd5vDFE Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 16, 2021

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination drive: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla receives Covishield shot