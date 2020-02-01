Kunal Kamra sues IndiGo; seeks Rs 25 lakh for mental harassment

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sued IndiGo airlines and sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh citing mental harassment. The notice came after IndiGo and other airlines banned him from flying and put him in the 'no-fly' list. This took place after he heckled a popular TV anchor on an IndiGo flight on January 28.

After this incident, the airline suspended Kamra for a period of 6 months. In his notice, Kunal has stated that he has asked IndiGo to "revoke the suspension with immediate effect" apart from issuing an "unconditional apology" to him in "all leading newspapers as well as electronic media and on all of the social media platforms currently being operated by the Airlines".

The stand-up comedian has demanded compensation due to "mental agony and pain" he faced. The notice also states that action needs to be taken against the "errant officials responsible for imposing the instant ban". Kunal clarified via this notice that he also apologized to the crew members and the pilots on board for "any inconvenience that may have unintentionally been caused" after the incident.

Kamra also took to twitter to thank his supporters and also urged his fellow artists to not fear.

Youre love & support is helping me go legal against @IndiGo6E



Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case,



To all artists out there dont fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution...https://t.co/5kCrkKn0l3 Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 1, 2020

The stand-up comedian became the talk of the town since Monday after a video featuring him went viral on social media. In the viral video, Kamra could be seen roasting a famous TV anchor on flight. After IndiGo, airlines such as Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also banned him from flying until further notice. As the incident became viral, the pilot who flew Kamra and the TV anchor said he was "disheartened" with the airline's decision to ban the comedian for a period of 6 months in a statement issued on Thursday.

Also read: Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet; Twitterati laud 'humble' Infosys co-founder