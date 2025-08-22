‘Life feels more dynamic in India’: NRI explains why moving back from the US was 'right choice'

A Reddit post has gone viral after an Indian professional shared why returning to India after 15 years in the United States turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life.

The user, who moved back in 2019, said many friends and relatives had initially warned him about taking a “risky” step. But looking back, he believes the move has been both “interesting and sustainable” for him and his family.

“Life feels more dynamic and interesting here. In the US, life was very comfortable but also monotonous. In India, every day brings new challenges, opportunities, and experiences,” he wrote.

The Redditor highlighted several reasons behind his decision: the rising cost of living in the US, better entrepreneurial opportunities in India, improvements in schools, and a greater sense of personal freedom compared to the “subtle pressure of fitting in” abroad.

While he acknowledged India’s drawbacks — including traffic, bureaucracy, and corruption — he felt the trade-offs were worthwhile. “I’d rather deal with these inconveniences than feel stuck in a cycle of high expenses and lower quality of life in the US,” he said, adding that he has since started his own startup in India.

The post sparked a lively debate online, with many users weighing in on the advantages and challenges of life in both countries.

“I’ve always believed that anyone with above-average money will be happier in India than the US because they can live a better lifestyle… even upper middle-class people in the US typically don’t have a driver, maid, and cook,” one commenter noted.

Another user offered a more nuanced view: “Life in India is full of low to medium level challenges, but most are not life-threatening. Your point about savings potential in the US may be unique to your situation. For many Indians working in tech, the US still provides better investment opportunities.”

The discussion also touched on India’s startup ecosystem, schooling, and social pressures, with commenters pointing out how much personal circumstances can shape one’s experience of returning home.

