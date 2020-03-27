Lockdown reduces Delhi pollution; air quality turns 'good' from 'hazardous'

The entire country has been put under a 21-day lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With fewer cars on the street, and even fewer factories running, the air quality of Delhi has significantly improved in just the first three days of the lockdown.

Delhi, which is infamous for its terrible Air Quality Index(AQI), has seen the AQI in major parts of the city drop to 'Good' and 'Satisfactory' levels. The AQI, which is maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), recorded a 'Satisfactory' reading of 50 in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday. According to CPCB data, this was the lowest in months. The same area had regularly recorded numbers above 300 in February of this year.

The R.K Puram area of Delhi saw the AQI drop even further to 46 on Friday, according to the World Air Quality Project which aggregates data from several sources such as the Indian Meteorological Department and CPCB. As per the categorisation of the CPCB, 46 qualified as 'Good'.

Other areas were the AQI reaching above 200 is common also saw the AQI drop to below 'Satisfactory' levels. In Anand Vihar, the AQI was 70 while in Dwarka the AQI was 80. AQI numbers above 100 are considered unsatisfactory and hazardous to health according to CPCB classification.

However, some areas of the National Capital still have AQI figures above hundred. According to CPCB, Bawana area of Delhi has AQI of 113 which is 'unsatisfactory'. While, Siri Fort, Delhi recorded an AQI of 135.

Neighboring city Noida also saw its AQI drop to 'Satisfactory' levels. The AQI of Noida's Sector 62 was 65 according to the CPCB as of 8:00 am on Friday.

