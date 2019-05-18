Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Watch live coverage on India Today and Aaj Tak

In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voters from 59 constituencies from 7 states and union territory will exercise their right to vote. While polling will continue in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh will vote entirely in this phase.
Here's all you need to know about the timings and constituencies going to polls in Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7:
7 am to 6 pm: The key parliamentary constituencies are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.
7 am to 6 pm: Key parliamentary constituencies- Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.
