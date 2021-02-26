Lottery windfall for Punjab housewife; wins Rs 1 crore for Rs 100 ticket

A housewife from Amritsar, Punjab, won a whopping Rs 1 crore in a lottery from a ticket that cost her Rs 100.

In what can be considered as a case of pure luck, Renu Chauhan won the amount as the grand prize of the Punjab State Dear 100+ monthly lottery.

The results of the lottery were announced on February 11, in which Chauhan won the prize money. According to a statement by the Punjab government, she submitted the ticket and necessary documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.

"Renu, the winner of D-12228, has submitted the documents today, and the prize money will be credited to the winner's account soon," an official from the department told ANI.

Expressing her jubilation, Chauhan said it is not only a godsend win but has come as a huge relief to her middle-class family.

"My husband runs a cloth shop in Amritsar and this bumper prize money will be a great help so that our family can lead a smooth life," she told the news agency.

In a similar case of the windfall gain, a poor labourer from the Murshidabad district of West Bengal won ?1 crore in a lottery in March last year.

