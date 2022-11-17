'Love for it to be part of someone after me': Vijay Deverakonda says he will donate all his organs

Vijay Deverakonda was attending Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplantation Awareness Program to encourage organ donation, when he announced that he has decided to donate all his organs. The Liger actor has been part of such welfare activities before and spoke at length about the nobility of the act.

Deverakonda said that doctors tell him how a lot of surgeries happen only because of donors. But the act, being so incredible because of those donating emotionally for other people, still is rare in South Asian countries.

In a promising tone, the actor said he thinks he will donate all organs. "I would love for it to be part of someone after me and help them in their life. I don’t see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy… My mother and I have registered to donate our organs," he said. He added how beautiful it is to continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. Deverakonda also urged others to be open to the idea of organ donation.

His gesture is receiving a good response online as fans call him an inspiration. A Twitter user wrote,

The video clip from the event has been receiving applause. A Twitter user called Deverakonda a man with a big heart."Donating organs is not a tiny thing, bro," he said.

On the movie front, Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh, also had Ananya Panday in the lead role. Next, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kushi alongside Samantha.

It is being reported that the actor is not on talking terms with Puri Jagannadh. Hence their second project, JGM (Jana Gana Mana), has been postponed.



