'Love how Arabs spend their money,' say netizens as video of Dubai Sheikh's giant Hummer goes viral

The internet is buzzing with the latest viral sensation - a video showcasing the colossal Hummer H1 'X3' owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The video, which has been circulating on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), reveals a Hummer that is three times larger than the standard SUV model.

The Hummer H1 'X3', affectionately dubbed "Humzilla" by netizens, is not just a showpiece. It's fully drivable and measures an impressive 14 meters in length, 6 meters in width, and stands 5.8 meters high. The video shows the giant vehicle being maneuvered on a road with police vehicles parked nearby and sirens blaring, a sight that has left viewers in awe.

“Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable,” read the caption.

Sheikh Hamad, also known as the Rainbow Sheikh, is renowned for his passion for cars. His collection, worth billions, is spread across four museums in the UAE and Morocco. This particular Hummer is part of a 200-car collection.

The video has garnered huge likes and views, sparking a flurry of reactions from stunned users. Comments range from humorous quips about the practicality of driving such a large vehicle to expressions of admiration for the Sheikh's unique taste in automobiles.

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, is claimed to have seven Mercedes 500 SELs painted in rainbow hues that he keeps in a massive pyramid.

I love how these Arabs spend their money. — UnfilteredForexx (@clement35214237) July 27, 2023

Simpsons predicted this one too... pic.twitter.com/SOtMbMbja2 — Suburban Crypto (@suburbancrypto) July 27, 2023

Wow… Haha 😂 they have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy!! — Peps and 23 others (@pepijnniesten) July 27, 2023

Does it get 10 gallons to the mile? — DSAMining (Dan) (@DSA_Mining) July 27, 2023

"That’s a big bummer tbh…," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Wow… Haha 😂 they have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy!!" "LOL did I just watch a dude just walk across the dashboard?!?! 😂🤣😂🤣," a third user wrote.

