LPG gas cylinder becomes cheaper from today; check latest cooking gas prices in your city

The LPG gas cylinder prices have become cheaper across all cities from today, April 1. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the cost of domestic gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 10 from today.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder -- both for subsidised and market price users -- will cost Rs 809 from April 1 as against Rs 819 in March, the IOC added.

Check the new LPG gas prices on April 1, 2021:

New Delhi: Rs 809

Kolkata: Rs 835

Mumbai: Rs 809

Noida: Rs 807

Bangalore: Rs 812

Chandigarh: Rs 818.50

Jaipur: Rs 813

Hyderabad: Rs 861

Patna: Rs 907

Trivandrum: Rs 828

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country. The government, however, gives a small subsidy to select customers. The LPG subsidy is paid to customers in remote and far-flung areas to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges.

The reduction in cooking gas prices comes close on the heels of assembly elections in four states and one union territory (West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) which started on March 27 onwards.

Previously, the LPG prices had gone up by Rs 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February, price data from state-owned oil marketing companies showed.

LPG prices were hiked first by Rs 25 per cylinder on February 4, followed by a Rs 50 per cylinder increase on February 15 and a Rs 25 raise on February 25 and March 1, respectively.

Not just LPG prices, the prices of jet fuel have also been cut on April 1. The jet fuel or ATF price on Thursday was cut by 3 per cent in line with softening international crude oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 1,887 per kilolitre, or 3 per cent, to Rs 58,374.16 per kl in the national capital. This is the first reduction in rates after four rounds of increase since February.

Besides, the Centre has also reduced or not changed fuel prices for a very long period. In Delhi, the petrol prices saw a cut three times in a week in March-end. Other metro cities also saw a similar trend. The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021, with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively. However, since the announcement of the assembly schedule by the election commission of India, the fuel prices have either remained static or reduced around 60 paise in March.

Also read: Centre rolls back interest rate cut order on PPF, other small savings schemes

Also read: COVID-19 phase 3 vaccination begins today for all above 45 years; key points