Mad rush for hill stations: 60,000 vehicles parked along roadsides, 55,000 enter Shimla in 3 days

Two of Himachal Pradesh's most popular tourist destinations - Shimla and Manali - are experiencing a holiday rush that has translated into heavy traffic jams, testing the patience of eager travelers.

The National Highway leading to the Atal Tunnel, a crucial artery for accessing Manali, has become a bottleneck. Congestion is reported between Manali and Vashisth Chowk, Potato Ground to Rangadi, and Solang Nala to Atal Tunnel, effectively turning these points into parking lots for bumper-to-bumper vehicles. Similar struggles are being faced in the popular Kasol and Jari regions.

Even the journey to Shimla isn't immune to the festive frenzy. The highway connecting the state capital with Shoghi is also experiencing jams, adding to the frustration of travelers eager to reach their winter wonderland destinations.

Shimla has experienced a festive rush, witnessing the entry of over 55,000 vehicles in the past couple of days. The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, connecting Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti, has seen a significant traffic flow, with approximately 55,000 vehicles passing through in the last three days.

Current situation on the way to Manali! The long weekend rush is crazy right now. Who all are travelling right now?#Manali #Shimla #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/XwsycGQGHb — Sandeep Kumar Yadav (@Sandy92_SKY) December 24, 2023

Various videos circulating on social media depict long queues of vehicles on the roads.

Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police, Shimla, has urged tourists to prioritize safety and comply with traffic regulations. The influx of tourists is expected to intensify, with over 1 lakh vehicles anticipated to enter Shimla for New Year festivities.

Police data showed that approximately 60,000 vehicles are currently parked along the city's roadsides. On average, 12,000 vehicles enter Shimla on weekdays, and this number surges to over 26,000 during weekends, especially during the peak tourist season.

Tourists are rushing to the Rohtang and Sissu districts after Saturday's snowfall. More visitors are expected in Manali in the following days, as the weather is projected to stay dry till December 28.

The 9.2-kilometer Atal Tunnel is the highest single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet in the world.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the local administration and police for "efficiently managing" the massive visitor influx.

Also Read: Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed; no injuries reported so far