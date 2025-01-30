Maha Kumbh stampede: At least 30 dead, UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The tragedy occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

According to officials, the incident took place between 1-2 am on Wednesday when the crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, of whom 30 died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed condolences. Adityanath has announced a judicial probe and ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

"There is a huge crowd in Kumbh. Eight to ten crore devotees are present in Kumbh. Nearly six crore devotees came yesterday and took a holy dip at the Sangam. The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am. The seers will proceed with the Amrit Snan once the crowd reduces," he said at a press conference.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden surge of pilgrims at the Sangam, all driven by the desire to take the holy dip at 3 am, was a key reason for the tragedy. Security personnel and rescue workers were seen carrying the injured on stretchers, with people's belongings strewn around.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Delhi that the bathing was halted at Maha Kumbh for some time but it resumed later. "For some time, the process of bathing had been halted, but now for several hours, the yatris are taking a bath. I once again convey my condolences to the families," PM Modi said.

The stampede led to a temporary halt in the traditional bathing ritual of akharas, but it resumed in the afternoon after the crowd pressure decreased at the ghats. Officials have urged devotees to use designated lanes and avoid overcrowding to prevent such incidents.

This is the second major tragedy at the Kumbh Mela in the last decade, after the 2013 stampede at a railway station that left dozens dead. Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a total footfall of over 40 crore pilgrims at the spiritual gathering.