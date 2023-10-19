Maharashtra cop who won Rs 1.5 crore on online gaming platform suspended for 'misconduct'

A sub-inspector with Pune Police, who recently won Rs 1.5 crore on a fantasy sports platform, was reportedly suspended for alleged misconduct.

Somnath Zende, attached to Pimpri Chinchwad police, breached the code of conduct by participating in online gaming and then speaking to the media, PTI reported citing a police official.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police chief had asked a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, the official said.

As per the official, "Zende won lottery through an online gaming platform and after winning a windfall prize, he gave an interview to the media. Subsequently there were some negative reactions about the police department....he took part in such an activity and gave an interview in police uniform. On these two counts, he has been suspended."

He had participated in the gaming app, Dream 11, where many users create a virtual team of real-life players and compete against other players and win real money.

After word of mouth and concerns about his conduct, Pimpri-Chinchwad police ordered an investigation into the matter.

As per the police, Jhende will now present his statement in the departmental investigation.

Meanwhile, Zende said that many people from the police department played fantasy sports games.

"I was singled out because only I succeeded in winning prize money of Rs 1.5 crore in the game," he told Times of India.

Zende further stated that online gaming is not illegal, and a tax amount of Rs 45 lakh had been deducted from the prize money.

