'No lessons learnt from Rishabh Pant tragedy': Netizens react after Rohit Sharma got fined for overspeeding car before IND vs BAN match

India captain Rohit Sharma was reportedly issued multiple traffic challans for over-speeding his blue Lamborghini on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this week. The incident was reported when Rohit was driving down to Pune to join the rest of the Indian cricketers ahead of the Bangladesh match in World Cup 2023 scheduled on Thursday. According to a report in Pune Mirror, Rohit Sharma was issued three online traffic challans for over-speeding.

The report claimed that Rohit Sharma was driving at very high speeds of 200 km/h and his car even touched speeds of 215 km/h, which alarmed the traffic officials. In the wake of this incident, his vehicle was reprimanded with three online traffic challans.

Captain Rohit Sharma landed in Pune with the other Indian squad members on Sunday for the clash against Bangladesh. It is being speculated that Rohit might have gone to Mumbai to spend a day with his family as Monday was a rest day for all the players. They were supposed to return to practice on Tuesday evening.

Netizens were quick to react to the incident. Social media users showed concerns and said Rohit should have taken precautions rather than taking to the wheel himself at such high speeds. Users even asked the Indian opener to learn from Rishabh Pant's accident earlier this year.

A user wrote that players should have more respect for sponsors' money & fans emotions. "BCCI hasn’t learnt any lessons from the Rishabh Pant tragedy? In middle of a massive tournament Rohit was recklessly driving his sports car from Mumbai to Pune? Surely there has to be more respect for sponsors money & fans emotions."

@BCCI Hasn’t learnt any lessons from the Rishabh Pant tragedy? In middle of a massive tournament Rohit was recklessly driving his sports car from Mumbai to Pune? Surely there has to be more respect for sponsors money & fans emotions @vikrantgupta73 https://t.co/q5noxkySuI — Keyur Joshi (@KeyurJoshi_) October 19, 2023

Another user said: "We have seen Rishabh Pant (and India team) suffer the consequences of speed. Indian roads aren’t safest above certain speeds - no roads are, anywhere. Disappointed in this. Always thought Hitman was a cool cucumber, second only to Mahi. Tsk tsk."

We have seen Rishabh Pant (and India team) suffer the consequences of speed. Indian roads aren’t safest above certain speeds - no roads are, anywhere. Disappointed in this. Always thought Hitman was a cool cucumber, second only to Mahi. Tsk tsk. https://t.co/FefDdEp6OF — Anurag Mairal (@mairal) October 19, 2023

“What kind of stupidity is this..Even after #RishabhPant accident these people have learnt nothing," said another user.

“Why even take risk going at 200km speed and especially when there is a worldcup going on, even 1small injury will screw everything..pant is still recovering…" wrote another.

Some X users took a hilarious dig at the player. One user on X said that it's OK as long as Rohit Sharma, while overspeeding at 200 KMPH, scores a double-hundred today. “Who else could have handled 200 better," wrote another user.

Rohit Sharma has been on a roll and is the fourth-top run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 217 runs at an average of 72.33 in three matches. He scored a duck against Australia, but then scored a century and a half-century in the next two games against Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively.

Also read: India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, match timings, live streaming, squads, and more

Also read: World Cup 2023 match today: Rohit Sharma-led India vs Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh; IND vs BAN World Cup squads, Shakib injury update, toss timings, live streaming details

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch today, head-to-head record, and more