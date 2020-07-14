Maharashtra High School Results 2020 to be released today; Here's how to check

Maharashtra class 12 results are likely to be released today by the Maharashtra Education Board. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said that the HSC Results can be expected between July 15 to July 20. As of now, the board has not made any official announcement about the date of results. Once declared, the candidates can check their High School Certificate (HSC) 2020 results on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit any of the above mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'MSBSHE HSC Result 2020'

Step 3: Key in details such as roll number and other required information

Step 4: Your MHSC Result 2020 will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

How to check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 via SMS

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues, you can also check Maharashtra SSC Board Result via SMS. Here, the students have to type MH with exam name and seat number and send it to 57766.

Although Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, the state board started evaluating answer sheets from May 6. The evaluation of answer sheets ended on June 19. A total of 13 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams whereas as many as 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams 2020.