Maharashtra minister hints of complete lockdown if situation worsens

Maharashtra, the country's worst-affected state from coronavirus, might impose complete lockdown if the current situation continues to deteriorate, a senior minister indicated on Friday.

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in order to break the chain of coronavirus infection, the state government might have to impose a lockdown. Tope, in an interview with a TV channel, said, "We are not in favour of a lockdown but it will be essential to break the chain if things don't improve".

In another news report, the minister of relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar suggested that Maharashtra must enforce a complete lockdown for three weeks in order to save people's lives. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Wadettiwar said he will put the demand regarding the lockdown before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instead of weekend lockdown.

Maharashtra government so far has announced restrictions, including night curfews and weekend lockdowns, to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state. The night curfew is from 8 pm to 7 am in the state. Whereas the weekend lockdown begins from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

The Maharashtra government has also put a curb on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day. Besides, religious, social, cultural, or political functions have also been put on hold for now. The government has also shut schools, colleges, gyms, bars.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547. Also, 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028. A total of 36,130 patients recuperated and got discharged from hospitals on Thursday. The state's recovery count touched 26,49,757. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 82.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent. There are 27,02,613 people in-home quarantine and 22,661 in institutional quarantine, according to state health department data.

