Mahashivratri 2024: Banks closed in these states on Friday, March 8

According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks across states will be closed for 14 days this month. In many states there will be three days of consecutive bank holidays twice i.e., two long holiday weekends.

The holiday list include Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and a few regional holidays. Bank clients must keep track of the dates of these holidays in March and plan their trips to their bank offices accordingly.

On account of Mahashivratri Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2024

March 8: Mahashivratri (except New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, Goa)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday

Online banking services will remain available nationwide despite these closures. Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.