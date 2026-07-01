‘Main school student nahi hu...’: Gen Z employee rejects manager's bizarre demand for sick leave

A WhatsApp conversation between a Gen Z employee and his manager has gone viral after the employee pushed back against a demand for a doctor’s prescription while taking sick leave. The now-trending exchange has resonated with young professionals across social media, with many praising the employee's response: “Main school student nahi hu” (I am not a school student).

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The screenshot, shared online by Vishal, an X user, shows the employee informing his manager that he would not be coming to work because his fever had worsened. The manager initially suggested that he visit a doctor and later reminded him that the director had instructed employees to provide a doctor's prescription if they were unwell.

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According to the viral chat, the employee replied: “Mai school student nahi hu sir, leave rahti hai, leave li maine. Khud doctor hai wo, bolo mere naam ki prescription bana le.” He went on to add that he did not have a prescription or a leave application signed by his parents, sarcastically comparing the demand to rules imposed on schoolchildren. He also informed the manager that he was resting and would not be responding to calls or messages.

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Indian managers think slaves work under them not employees



Brutal response by GenZ Employee pic.twitter.com/oCAesR7Ens — Oxygen 💨 (@WhateverVishal) June 30, 2026

The blunt response quickly spread across X, Reddit and Instagram, triggering a wider debate about workplace culture, trust and employee autonomy. Many users applauded the employee for setting clear boundaries and challenging what they viewed as unnecessary micromanagement.

Social media divided

One user wrote, "What is point of giving 24 to 30 leaves in an year if they are not allowed to use them?"

Another user commented, "This is not brutal. This is very direct and awesome reply.

Manager crossed the line by saying chalo doctor ke chalte hai, he should have asked for well being.

Manager is rude here."

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However, not everyone sided with the employee. Some users pointed out that certain companies require documentation to maintain attendance records and prevent misuse of sick leave policies. They argued that managers are often simply enforcing organisational rules rather than acting out of mistrust.

One user commented, "Actually submitting a doctors prescription is mandatory to take a sick leave in europe and other part of world. Genz in india is over stupidly smart."

Another user wrote, "Am with employee on this one but it's annoying that Indians think sick leaves are their right and take them even when they're not sick. I'd rather expect them to inform in advance to delegate the work. And they always get 'sick' on Fridays and Mondays."