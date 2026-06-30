Promised Rs 13,000, paid Rs 3,800: Delhi worker’s office confrontation with HR goes viral

A video showing a Delhi-based employee confronting staff over an alleged salary shortfall has gone viral, reigniting debate over wage transparency, workplace accountability and timely grievance redressal.

The clip widely shared on social media shows the man confronting company officials at the alleged Nirvasa Telecom Pvt Ltd's Moti Nagar office, after receiving just Rs 3800 in his bank account for more than a month of work despite being promised a monthly salary of Rs 13000 at the time of joining.

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“Salary meri puri kyu nhi aayi?’’ ("Why didn't I get my whole salary?"), he repeatedly asks in Hindi while recording the interaction.

What the video shows

At the start of the video, the employee points the camera at a female HR executive, who objects to being filmed. He then directs the camera towards another staff member and asks whether that person receives full pay. According to the complainant, when he previously raised the issue, the HR executive had told him "ab kuch nhi ho sakta" (nothing can happen now) and then left the room.

A male employee who appears in the clip defends the female HR executive and urges the complainant to remain calm, saying she may have been irritated and noting that salary matters often involve multiple departments. "Payroll issues aren’t handled by HR alone," he tells the recording, arguing that the situation couldn’t be resolved immediately. The aggrieved worker, however, exists; he had been waiting since 1 pm, waiting for a member of management to address his grievance

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Nirvasa Telecom has not commented on the incident yet. The company didn’t issue a public statement on the matter by the time of publication.

A video circulating on social media alleges that a fresher employed at Nirvasa Telecom Pvt. Ltd. in Moti Nagar was promised a salary of ₹13,000 but allegedly received only ₹3,800 after working for more than a month.



The viral post further claims that the management reacted in… pic.twitter.com/CzaO0DzDnA — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 28, 2026

Social media reacts

The video quickly generated heated discussion over the internet. Several users criticised the company for the alleged short payment and for what they described as dismissive behaviour towards the employee. One widely shared comment pointed out that the focus shifted from the missing salary to the HR executive’s gender when some defended the objection to being filmed.

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“He really pulled the 'she's a girl, don't record her' card instead of asking why the man’s salary was short.”