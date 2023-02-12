Man charters entire plane to travel with family for his wedding; watch video

Weddings in India are expensive ceremonies, and people frequently go above and above to make their wedding day memorable. Couples these days make sure everyone remembers their wedding, from exotic destination weddings to dramatic entrances. In that vein, a man booked an entire jet for his family and relations to fly to his wedding.



A video from the flight, which was crowded with joyful passengers, is currently trending on Instagram. The description for the Instagram video that was posted on the The Shubh Wedding page read, "Day 1: Ride to get @drolia shagun home."



A video shows the bridegroom's family and friends clapping and creating heart shapes with their hands inside the aircraft. The video also shows the delighted groom, Bhuwan, holding mehendi and making silly expressions at the camera. The user's previous videos indicate that the wedding occurred in Kathmandu, Nepal.



The video has received huge likes, views and many comments since it was shared. Many online users were taken aback when they saw the complete clan flying together. While some discussed the money spent, others were more interested in making broad jokes about family.



One user wrote, ''Just want to earn this much money in life.'' Another commented, ''tell me you are rich without telling it.''

''I am genuinely curious. How much does it cost? All I need is the distance and price to get an estimate. All the airlines have just a form and don't show the estimate,'' a third user said.

