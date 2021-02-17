Man poses with cricket bat, helmet as premium petrol price hits a century in Bhopal

Fuel prices have been on a constant rise, boring a hole in the common man's pocket. A litre of premium petrol is selling for Rs 100.44 for the first time ever in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Non-premium petrol prices have also crossed Rs 100 in some parts of the country.

To mock the rising petrol prices, a man who is believed to be a youth Congress office bearer staged a demonstration with a cricket bat and a helmet at a petrol pump to state that petrol prices have hit a century.

After this image went viral on social media, netizens decided to take some potshots at the Centre.

Some of the older petrol pumps in the district are facing problems in handling the three-digit pricing. President of fuel pump owners' association Ajay Singh told Times of India, "Petroleum companies had already updated machines for the triple-digit price. There may be a few machines that weren't updated, but they will be, very soon."

Meanwhile, petrol prices surpassed Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district today. Price of non-premium petrol is Rs 100.13 per litre in the district as of February 17, 2021. The diesel price in Ganganagar is Rs 92.13 per litre. Nagarabandh, a small village in Madhya Pradesh's Annapur district also reported an unwelcome milestone on India's fuel map as one needs to shell out Rs 100.40 for every litre of petrol.

Also read: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Ganganagar, MP's Nagarabandh