Man uses dating app Bumble to pitch for a job; internet is amused

While most people go on dating apps to look for a prospective partner, a man recently shared screenshots of his conversation showing how he used the dating app Bumble to find a suitable job.

A Twitter user named Adnaan shared a screenshot of his conversation with his Bumble match on his Twitter account. As seen in the conversation, the woman he was talking to works as an HR in a startup; as soon as the man got to know this, he replied that he is doing a master's in electrical and computer engineering and asked if she could help him with a job in the startup.

The woman replied, asking him, “I was gonna ask, what kind of jobs you are looking for LOL.” Then, adding further, she replies, “Are you graduating this year.”

you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/JJUbW6AFwb January 22, 2023

While sharing his conversation on Twitter, Adnaan wrote, “You use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we're not the same bro (crying face emoticon).”



The tweet got netizens in splits. One user wrote, “I respect the grind, man. Go bag that girl and the job.”

I respect the grind man. Go bag that girl and the job 😂😭 — Sparsh Sinha (@sparshtwts) January 22, 2023

“Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, tough times,” Adnaan replied to the comment.

Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, tough times 😭😂 — adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023

Another wrote, “bro got hrzoned.”

bro got hrzoned ☠️ — rishabh (@pingrishabh) January 22, 2023

Since being shared, this tweet has generated 670.2K views, 2161 retweets and 13.4K likes.

