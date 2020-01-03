scorecardresearch
Massive fire in Apex Athena Society apartment in Noida; watch video

Noida fire: The exact cause of fire is unknown; ANI reported security guards saying the fire alarm and water sprinklers did not go off when the flat caught fire

A massive fire broke out in an Apex Athena Society apartment in Sector 75, Noida, on Friday. The fire has been doused, and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of fire is unknown.

ANI reported security guards saying the fire alarm and water sprinklers did not go off when the flat caught fire.

"I rushed to the apartment and tried to dampen it down with the help of a fire extinguisher but to no avail," the guard told the news agency.

Posting a video of the incident, a Twitter user also said at the time of fire accident, there was no hooter, no water in sprinklers, and fire pressure doesn't reach above 5th floor.

More details are awaited.

