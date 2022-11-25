Massive fire in Old Delhi's Bhagirath Palace electronic market; major part of building damaged

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out at Bhagirath Palace electronic market in Old Delhi. According to the officials, about 40 fire tenders were present on the spot as firefighting operation was underway.

"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director, said on Thursday.

Former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Efforts are being put in to douse the fire. Fire officials and Police are at the site. Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet.”

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into action.

Preliminary inquiry has suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

