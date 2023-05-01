scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
MasterChef Australia judge and celebrated chef Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Feedback

MasterChef Australia judge and celebrated chef Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

On Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram account, his family issued a statement on Monday that read, 'With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.'

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jock Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children. Jock Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children.

Jock Zonfrillo, judge on MasterChef Australia and an award-winning chef, has died at the age of 46. His family shared a statement on Instagram to confirm the tragic news.

On Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram account, his family issued a statement on Monday that read, "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday."

Also WATCH: MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo's sudden death at 46 on eve of show's new season: Last video goes viral, reactions and more

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky," the statement further read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jock Zonfrillo (@zonfrillo)

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend,” the note concluded.

No cause of death was given.

MasterChef Australia’s new season was due to premiere on Monday night. However, Network 10, which produces the show in Australia, confirmed that it will not air this week.

"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. MasterChef Australia will not air this week," a tweet read.

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried.

Also WATCH: D'YAVOL X jacket worth Rs 2 lakh, t-shirt for Rs 24,000! Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's clothing brand faces backlash

Watch: Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden death at 46 on eve of Masterchef Australia’s new season: Last video and more

Published on: May 01, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement