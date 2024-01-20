Meet actor Sana Javed, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed in a social media post. Sharing pictures of the joyous occasion, Malik expressed gratitude, saying, "Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs." The photos capture the couple in traditional attire, with Shoaib Malik warmly embracing his bride, Sana Javed.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of a cryptic post by tennis legend Sania Mirza about divorce. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were married in 2010 and are parents to a son named Izhaan.

- Alhamdullilah ♥️



"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Sania Mirza shared a cryptic quote about divorce on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely (sic)."

Who is Sana Javed?

Born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sana Javed is a Pakistani actress who marked her debut in 2012 with the drama series Shehr-e-Zaat.

She garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal in the romantic drama Khaani and has been a part of significant projects such as Ruswai and Dunk.

Sana's performance in Khaani earned her a nomination at the Lux Style Awards, showcasing her talent and contribution to the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Her acting credits also include shows such as Behadd, Shareek-e-Hayat, Dino Ki Dulhaniya, and I Love You Zada.

Sana Javed was previously married to Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter, and music producer Umar Jaswal in 2020. However, the couple divorced in 2023. Following their separation, both Sana and Umar removed all of their pictures from social media.

After marrying Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed changed her name in the bio on her Instagram account. It now reads “Sana Shoaib Malik”.

The dating speculations between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed began in 2023.

It all began when Shoaib Malik shared a photo of himself with Sana Javed on her birthday, captioned "Happy Birthday Buddy."

