Meet actor Sana Javed, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed in a social media post. Sharing pictures of the joyous occasion, Malik expressed gratitude, saying, "Alhamdullilah. And we created you in pairs." The photos capture the couple in traditional attire, with Shoaib Malik warmly embracing his bride, Sana Javed.
The announcement follows closely on the heels of a cryptic post by tennis legend Sania Mirza about divorce. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were married in 2010 and are parents to a son named Izhaan.
Sania Mirza shared a cryptic quote about divorce on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely (sic)."
Who is Sana Javed?
It all began when Shoaib Malik shared a photo of himself with Sana Javed on her birthday, captioned "Happy Birthday Buddy."
