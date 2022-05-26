Meet Captain Abhilasha Barak; first woman officer to become Indian Army’s combat pilot 

Captain Abhilasha Barak is the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps division of the Indian Army as a combat aviator. For this, she had to undergo the combat army aviation course.

Captain Barak was awarded the coveted ‘wings’ along with 36 Army pilots at a ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik.

An official told news agency PTI, “Captain Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as combat aviator after successful completion of the combat Army aviation course.”

Indian Army shared pictures from the event on its official Instagram handle pictures and wrote, “Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army Aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation squadrons.”

Captain Abhilasha Barak hails from Haryana and is the daughter of Colonel (Retired) S Om Singh. She was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. Captain Barak did several professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps.

A component of the Indian Army, Army Aviation Corps was formed in November 1986. The division is headed by a Lieutenant General rank officer who is known as the Director General of Army Aviation.