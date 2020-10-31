Men summon 'Aladdin', sell 'magical golden lamp'; con Meerut doctor of Rs 31 lakh

Two men, Ikramuddin and Anees, have been held from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly duping a doctor of Rs 31 lakh by selling him Aladdin's magic lamp. They convinced the doctor about 'Aladdin' appearing from the lamp upon rubbing it.

Dr LA Khan, who filed a complaint against the two accused on October 25, said that these fraudsters managed to summon a 'genie' from a massive golden coloured lamp to assure him.

The doctor added that towards the end, he came to know that one of the accused had appeared as Aladdin before him. He stated that he had met the accused for the first time when he treated a woman who they said was their "ailing mother".

"I started visiting their home to treat the supposed mother. The visits continued for over a month. Gradually they started telling me about a godman whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba," Dr Khan said in his complaint.

The doctor said he had met the godman who purportedly performed such rituals, according to an India Today report. He added the accused told him that they would sell him a lamp for Rs 1.5 crore but he would need to give Rs 31 lakh down payment.

According to the doctor, the accused told him that the 'Aladdin ka chirag' would bring wealth, health and good fortune. During one of his visits, Aladdin actually appeared in front of the doctor. According to the doctor, he did not know who this person was at that time. He later realized that one of the accused had dressed up as 'Aladdin'.

